Rekha Gupta Meets Nirmala Sitharaman, Centre Approves Rs 600 Crore For Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and secured an assurance of Rs 600 crore under the Centre's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Finance's office, was focused on Delhi's current development needs, the progress of existing schemes, and areas requiring urgent intervention. According to the Chief Minister's office, Ms Gupta briefed the Union Minister on issues such as urban infrastructure, traffic congestion, green energy, and drainage systems.

According to CM Gupta, the Finance Minister responded positively and agreed to release Rs 600 crore under the SASCI scheme by the end of July, subject to a formal proposal from the Delhi government.

Officials from both the central and state finance departments were attended the meeting.

"Delhi's development is a shared responsibility and the Union Government has assured its continued support," CM Gupta said after the meeting with Niramala Sitharaman.

The funds are expected to be used for bolstering capital expenditure in key sectors. These may include road and drainage infrastructure, solid waste management, and clean energy initiatives.

CM Gupta called the meeting an example of "cooperative federalism in practice." She added that the SASCI funds would be used to speed up pending development work across the city.

SASCI scheme, was launched in 2020–21, provides 50-year interest-free loans to states and union territories to support capital investment. The scheme aims to spur infrastructure growth and create jobs, especially in the post-pandemic economic context.