Delhi Chief Minister Launches New Health Information Management System

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday rolled out the expanded Health Information Management System (HIMS) and said that people will no longer need to queue up to take appointments as it will be possible to book them online.

She also inaugurated 34 Ayushman Mandirs and eight Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

The HIMS, based on the NextGen e-Hospital software, integrates Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs, allowing for secure and centralised tracking of patient health data, officials said.

Gupta described the HIMS as a crucial step towards transparency and efficiency in public healthcare.

"It's a huge relief for the people of Delhi, who will no longer have to stand in long queues or run from pillar to post. Everything is going digital," she said.

Over 93 lakh ABHA IDs have already been generated in Delhi, she said.

दिल्लीवासियों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ।



आज दिल्ली सचिवालय से राजधानी को 34 नए आयुष्मान आरोग्य मंदिर, 8 नए जनऔषधि केंद्र, और सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों में अत्याधुनिक Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) की ऐतिहासिक सौगात मिली है।



इस अवसर पर स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. पंकज कुमार सिंह…

"The health data of every patient will now be digitally recorded, making it easier for doctors to provide continued and effective treatment. This digital platform will connect hospitals, doctors and patients on one network," she added.

Taking a swipe at the previous AAP government, Gupta said that while thousands of crores of rupees were invested in the name of healthcare, not a single project was completed.

"Covid came and went, but even then, they could not make a single hospital operational. They left behind foundation pillars and iron porta cabins. There were no medicines, no doctors and no accountability," she said.

The CM said Delhi will be developed as a hub of super-speciality hospitals and modern facilities to ensure people from across the country come here for quality treatment.

According to officials, the HIMS will allow patients to book appointments online, receive digital OPD slips, and access their health records in real time.

It is already live for OPD registrations in 35 government hospitals and will soon be implemented across all public health institutions in a phased manner, the officials said.

The 34 Ayushman Mandirs inaugurated by the CM are located in Shilampur, Kalkaji, Burari, Yamuna Vihar, Gandhi Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Shakur Basti, Paschim Vihar and Begaumpur, among other areas.

The officials said these centres will offer a range of primary health services, including vaccination, maternal and child care, wellness counselling and yoga sessions.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the government has set up a total of 68 Ayushman Mandirs within a month, and that Delhi's health infrastructure is being strengthened rapidly.

The current government is focused on delivering results and completing unfinished projects that were pending for years, he said. "This is not a government of advertisements, this is a government that works." The eight new Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which will offer essential medicines at subsidised rates, have been opened in government hospitals for the welfare of the economically disadvantaged.

Singh said 17 such centres were opened earlier this year, and more will be added in the coming months.

