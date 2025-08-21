New Security Measures For Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta After Attack

In the wake of an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunwai at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday, the Delhi Police has decided to make significant changes to her security protocol.

The man - identified as Sakaria Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, originally from Gujarat's Rajkot, had attacked the Chief Minister while meeting her in the guise of a petitioner. He slapped and pushed her and then pulled her hair before being overpowered by her securitymen.

According to the sources, the security around the Chief Minister will now be significantly tightened during public hearings. Now, no individual will be allowed to approach the Chief Minister directly. All complaints submitted during such events will be subject to prior verification before being taken up.

Notably, Rekha Gupta already has Z-plus security.

Meanwhile, as part of the investigation, Delhi Police may take Rajesh Khimji to Rajkot during his five-day remand to gather more information and possibly recreate the crime scene at the Chief Minister's residence.

Investigators are also expected to examine whether the accused met anyone in Delhi prior to the attack and whom he may have spoken to. His mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination. The sources said that the Delhi Police will investigate to uncover any larger conspiracy behind the attack.

The Delhi Police had confirmed that Rajesh Khimji had been booked for attempted murder under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police described him as a "serial offender" with a string of past cases in Gujarat, many of which ended in acquittal.