"Don't Support, But...": E Shinde's Newton's Law Take On Sena Vandalism

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said he does not support party workers' vandalism at a Mumbai studio to protest comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks but quoted Issac Newton's third law of motion: "Every action has a reaction".

This is his first direct response to the massive row that has sparked a political face-off in Maharashtra and ignited a debate on freedom of speech. At the centre of the row in a Kunak Kamra show shot at Mumbai's Habitat studio last month. The stand-up comedian targeted Mr Shinde with a parody of 'Bholi Si Surat', a popular song from the 1997 blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai. He used the 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe against the Shiv Sena leader, who led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022, bringing down his government and splitting the party.

Multiple FIRs have been filed against the comic. He has refused to apologise and said he was ready to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action. Kamra has, however, questioned if the law would apply equally to those who vandalised the studio and civic officials who demolished parts of it, citing building laws violations.

During an interview with BBC Marathi, Mr Shinde was asked about the Kunal Kamra episode. "Who does he take supari from to do such things? Freedom is important in a democracy, but to say wrong things about someone at someone's behest... forget about me, what has he said about (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji? What has he said about the (former) Chief Justice? about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman? about Home Minister Amit Shah? about industrialists?"

Referring to Kunal Kamra's confrontation with journalist Arnab Goswami, Mr Shinde said the comic has sparred with journalists and has faced a flying ban. He described the comic as someone who "vitiates the atmosphere and affects law and order situation".

Asked about the vandalism by his party workers, he said, "Eknath Shinde is very sensitive. So many allegations are made against me, I respond with work. I do not support it (vandalism). But it happened due to party workers' sentiments. Every action has a reaction, but I don't support it."

Mr Shinde alleged an Opposition "conspiracy" behind Kunal Kamra's remarks. "Now even people have shown them (Opposition), but they are not mending their ways. Speaking about someone, insulting them, this is a conspiracy," he said.

A group of Sena workers stormed the Habitat studio in Mumbai's Khar on Sunday night and damaged equipment there to protest against Kunal Kamra's remarks. The studio, a preferred venue for stand-up comedy shows, announced yesterday that it had decided to shut down for now. "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any Artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are a proxy for the performer," it said.

A team from Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation later visited the studio with hammers and demolished parts of it, citing building laws violations.

The Opposition has slammed the vandalism by Sena workers and backed Kunal Kamra. Uddhav Thackeray, Mr Shinde's former boss said Kunal Kamra has told the truth. "It was not satire. Those who steal are 'gaddar'. There is no 'freedom of expression' when it comes to traitors."