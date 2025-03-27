"Threat To Life": Kunal Kamra Sought A Week To Join Probe, Cops Said 'No'

Mumbai Police have asked stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra to appear for questioning on Monday amid the massive row surrounding his jokes on Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The comic had sought a week to appear before the cops, but was told that no more time could be provided, police sources said.

The 36-year-old, it is learnt, had sought time to appear before the cops by April 3 and had cited threats to his life. But the police turned down this request. Kunal Kamra faces multiple charges, including defamation and statements conducing to public mischief.

In a show shot at Mumbai's Habitat studio, the outspoken comic sang a parody of 'Bholi Si Surat' song from the 1997 Bollywood blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai to target Mr Shinde. He used the 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe against the Sena leader, who led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022, bringing down his government and splitting the party.

Upset over the remarks after the video was released, Sena workers reached the studio in Khar, a preferred venue for comedy shows, and damaged equipment there. The next day, a team of civic officials carried out demolition at the studio, pointing to building law violations.

The studio's management has said it would be shut for now and stressed that they only provide a venue and have no control on the content of any show.

The comic, too, has underlined that the studio or any political party was not responsible for his remarks. "Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served," he said on X.

He said he does not fear the mob and won't be hiding. The comic said he was willing to cooperate with police and courts. "But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers?" he has asked.

Kunal Kamra has been consistently receiving threat calls from Mr Shinde's supporters.

The comedy row has also sparked a political flashpoint. While Mr Shinde has alleged that Kunal Kamra delivered the jokes at the Opposition's behest, his boss-turned-rival Uddhav Thackeray has said the comic had said nothing wrong and fired a 'gaddar' jibe at Mr Shinde, whose rebellion toppled his government and split his party.