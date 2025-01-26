Ajith Kumar On Padma Bhushan Honour: "I Wish My Late Father Had Lived To See This Day"

Ajith Kumar has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. He is among the 19 recipients of the prestigious award.

Reacting to the big news, the actor issued a statement and expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgement of my contributions to our nation. At the same time, I am mindful that this recognition is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many."

Ajith thanked his family and friends, sharing how he wished his late father could have witnessed this moment. "I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do. I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be."

The actor also extended his thanks to his wife, actress Shalini, for her support, calling their partnership a cornerstone of his success. "o Shalini, my wife and companion of nearly 25 wonderful years: Your partnership has been a joy and cornerstone of my success. And to my children, Anoushka and Aadvik: You are my pride and the light of my life, motivating me to set an example for how to do well and live right."

On the work front, Ajith Kumar has appeared in over 60 films over a career that spans more than three decades. After a brief role in the 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar, he made his lead debut in the 1993 film Amaravathi.

Known initially for his roles in romance films, Ajith transitioned into an action hero with movies such as Amarkalam, Dheena, and Citizen. Films like Varalaaru, Billa, and Mankatha further solidified his status as one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars. A recipient of the Kalaimamani award, Ajith has also won three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

In addition to Ajith, film producer and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, and veteran director Shekhar Kapur were also honored with the Padma Bhushan. Malayalam author and screenwriter M.T. Vasudevan Nair, who died last year at the age of 91, was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan.