Why Diljit Dosanjh Is In <i>Border 2</i> Despite Film Body Ban: Producer Bhushan Kumar Said, "Will Never..."

Diljit Dosanjh was at the receiving end of a social media backlash after the trailer of his recently released Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, also featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, dropped online. The film released overseas on June 27, 2025.

Following the controversy, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had expressed disappointment and concern about the casting of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film Border 2.

Latest update from India Today suggests that Diljit Dosanjh will continue to be a part of Border 2. The development comes after film's producer Bhushan Kumar made a special request to the film body to make an exception as the movie is nearing the completion of its shooting.

What's Happening

Amid the Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 row, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) appealed to Border 2 makers to oust Diljit Dosanjh from the upcoming film.

The FWICE had sent a letter to Border 2 producers Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta Producers, JP Films, and director Anurag Singh.

BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, told India Today why they allowed Diljit Dosanjh to be a part of Border 2 despite the ban.

He said, "We met Bhushan Kumar a couple of times, and he shared with us how they had almost completed the shoot of the film. Only a small portion of the song remained to be shot at the NDA (National Defence Academy). He requested that it would cause a lot of difficulties for the production if they had to replace Diljit now. This is why we decided to revoke the ban on Border 2."

Tiwari added, "Bhushan ji and his team were quite keen on taking a decision which is pro-country, but he also explained to us that the film is nearly 80-85 per cent complete. Most of the work with Diljit is over. So, he requested the federation to allow him to complete this film, and in the future, he will never cast him. That was the request he made, and he will be issuing a letter to us on the same."

The film body then came to the conclusion that they could not let producers incur financial losses.

Tiwari said, "The federation will not bow down and hence will not be responsible for the heavy losses which will be suffered by the producers who decide to work with it in the future. As of now, we have taken a call to support our producer in this situation."

Speaking for the remaining cast of Border 2, they said, "There's Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in the film, whom we have always supported. They also have a bigger role in the film. We have had a cordial relationship with the production house, and hence decided to let it go. Also, this film doesn't have any Pakistani actors, and talks about national integrity and our army. These were the reasons we considered their request and allowed the team to continue with Diljit."

Earlier this week, Diljit Dosanjh put all rumours about his exit from Border 2 to rest after he shared a BTS video from the sets of the film.

FWICE's Letter To Team Border 2

On June 23, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) expressed strongest condemnation and outrage against actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and director Amar Hundal for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in their upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3.

Following which they sent a letter to Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta Producers, JP Films, and director Anurag Singh, to remove Diljit Dosanjh from Border 2.

The letter read, "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2 produced under the banner of JP Films in collaboration with T-Series and directed by Mr Anurag Singh."

Calling the casting decision "a blatant violation" of FWICE's official directive to boycott Mr Diljit Dosanjh, which was issued after his unpatriotic act of working with a Pakistani actress, Ms Hania Aamir, in the film Sardaar Ji 3.

The letter added, "By choosing to collaborate with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the ongoing tensions and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the Indian film industry in solidarity with the nation."

Asserting how "disturbing" it is that a film like Border 2, which is supposed to honour the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, has engaged an individual who has recently chosen to prioritise personal gain over national respect by associating with talent from a hostile nation. This not only defeats the spirit of the film but also sends a disheartening message to every Indian."

In A Nutshell

After Bhushan Kumar, producer of Border 2, requested FWICE for a special permission, they lifted the ban on Diljit Dosanjh for Border 2. However, they will continue to boycott him and not let filmmakers collaborate with him in the future.