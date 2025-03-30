Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Ananya Panday's Latest Instagram Post. Internet Asks, "Are They Back Together?"

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's rumoured romance – and their alleged breakup – was one of the biggest B-town highlights of 2024. The duo was often spotted together at parties and even on vacations.

But now, Aditya's latest social media activity has reignited the buzz. He allegedly liked a post about his rumoured ex, Ananya Panday, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice and react.

It all started when the makers of Kesari - Chapter 2 dropped Ananya's first-look poster, where she is seen as a lawyer named Dilreet Gill. While the poster itself grabbed attention, Aditya's like on the post became the real talking point. A sharp-eyed user even took a screenshot and shared it on Reddit.

“Didn't they have a nasty breakup or are they back together?” read the text attached to the post.

Here is how the internet reacted to this post:

A person said, “Inn logo ko farak nahin padta sab cordial hi rehte hai post breakup. [These people don't care; they remain cordial even after a breakup.]”

Someone claimed that Aditya's social media move was because of “Venus retrograde.”

FYI: Venus retrograde happens when Venus appears to move backwards in the sky. In astrology, this cosmic shift is believed to shake things up in love, relationships, finances and even self-worth.

A section of the internet, however, is not buying it. Some users claimed that the screenshot of Aditya's like was “AI-generated.”

Coming back to Ananya Panday's upcoming film, Kesari - Chapter 2 also features Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the sequel to the 2019 hit Kesari is set to hit cinemas on April 18.