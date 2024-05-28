Aditya Roy Kapur Dances To Jumma Chumma With Sister-In-Law Vidya Balan, Brothers Siddharth And Kunaal. Watch

Screengrab from a video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: hahahah.again)

What do you get when a family of actors and producers hit the dance floor? A dance-off worthy of its own movie. Well, Kapur brothers proved it. A video has surfaced online showing Aditya Roy Kapur, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan dancing together at a wedding. The video appears to be from a family wedding. It features all four dancing to the hit song Jumma Chumma De De. Shared on Instagram, the video begins with the lines written by Anand Bakshi, “Arey tu boli thi, pichle jumme ko,” where Vidya and her producer-husband Siddharth are seen dancing. Aditya soon joins them, matching their moves as the song continues.

Just before the iconic hook line by Laxmikant–Pyarelal drops, Aditya pulls his elder brother Kunaal onto the dance floor. The three brothers and Vidya then perform Amitabh Bachchan's iconic hook step from the song.

Take a look at the video below:

The video surfaced amid rumours that Aditya Roy Kapur has broken up with Ananya Panday after dating for over a year. Professionally, Aditya will next appear in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Vidya Balan, on the other hand, was recently seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar and will next appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, reprising her popular role of Manjulika from the film's first installment. The Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri film is set to release on this Diwali.