Neha Kakkar And Dhvani Bhanushali Perform On The Sets Of Indian Idol

Neha Kakkar with Dhvani Bhanushali.

Dhvani Bhanushali's recent single Radha, presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series took the internet and airwaves by storm. The soulful, heady track was received with lots of love and appreciation since its release and continues to power ahead. Dhvani who is undoubtedly the youngest, most successful artist of her generation recently visited the sets of Indian Idol to promote her latest single Radha. The episode is definitely one to watch out for, since Idol Judge Neha Kakkar along with Dhvani, took to the stage for an impromptu performance of their blockbuster track Dilbar.

Interestingly, Dilbar sung by Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali is the first Indian song to have crossed the 1 billion viewership mark on T-Series' YouTube channel. When the two artists met and discussed the success of the song they decided to put on a live performance of Dilbar for the very first time and set the stage on fire.

Everyone from the audience, contestants and judges were blown away when Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali, who have countless blockbusters to their credit, decided to surprise them with an unexpected live session. Both the singers have deep mutual admiration for each other, so to watch them live together on their hit track was surely a real treat for everyone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)