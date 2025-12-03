<i>Indian Idol 12</i> Winner Pawandeep Rajan Recalls Moradabad Road Accident: "No One Was Helping Until Police Came"

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, who suffered serious injuries in a road accident in May this year, recalled what actually happened on that fateful day and how he was rescued. Pawandeep Rajan recently revisited the days of horror on Salim-Sulaiman's podcast and shared how he turned the tragic incident into a life lesson.

The singer sustained fractures in both legs, an injury to his right arm, and a head injury, requiring multiple surgeries. He is on the path to recovery.

How Pawandeep Got Rescued

Recalling the accident, Pawandeep said, "Initially, no one was helping us; then the police came. The car had caught fire, and I was inside it at the time. One of them pulled me out. I don't know how long I was inside, but when I woke up, I was out of the car.

"Then I was taken to the hospital. Both my legs and a hand were broken. I called home and asked my family to come. I just thought about getting it treated as soon as possible. It has all gotten better now."

Tracing back his journey to recovery, Pawandeep said, "For the first month, I couldn't even move from side to side, but now I'm able to walk a little, which makes me happy. The experience made me realize the true value of being able to walk. When such incidents occur, you must accept them, move forward, and remain positive. I've begun walking gradually, and I hope my mobility improves further in the coming month.

"After the accident, I was bedridden, and even when I flew to Mumbai with my injured leg, I had to stay immobile for another month. Slowly, I've started walking and even playing the guitar again. My hand has regained some strength, but it still needs more healing."

What Happened On May 5

The accident took place on May 5 when Pawandeep was traveling to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for a live show. Around 3 AM near Moradabad, his car collided with a stationary truck. He was initially taken to a nearby government hospital before being shifted to a better facility in a Delhi NCR hospital for several surgeries.