Viral Video: <i>Indian Idol 12</i> Winner Pawandeep Rajan Sings After Multiple Surgeries At Hospital

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on May 5, has been recovering. A video of him singing at the hospital has gone viral on social media. In the video, Pawandeep is seen singing the soulful song Duaa from Shanghai. The video drew immense love from the Internet.

A fan wrote, "I want god give you health as soon as possible." Another fan wrote, "Pawandeep after accident check krte hue ki awaaz pe ya singing mein koi fark toh nhi pada. Nice voice bro. Get well soon."

Another comment read, "Bhai Rest Karo Proper Singing Toh Chalti Rahegi Pehle Apna Jivan Hai Uske Baad Sab Kuch Hai."

Pawandeep Rajan's team had released a statement about the car accident. It read, "Hi everyone, as you all are aware that Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. Initially, he was operated at a nearby available facility but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered with multiple major fractures and few small injuries."

After he had several surgeries, his team shared another statement. It read, "Hi everyone, Pawan underwent 3 more surgeries yesterday. Early in the morning, he was taken into the OT, and after 8 long hours, all his remaining fractures were successfully operated on. Though he is still in the ICU under observation, and will remain there for a few more days. As the doctor rightly said, the healing and recovery process has now started, so let's just pray for his speedy recovery. Once again, thank you, everyone for all the blessings and prayers."

Pawandeep Rajan suffered multiple fractures and a serious head injury after his SUV collided with a stationary canter truck on May 5.

Pawandeep and two others were initially rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Noida for advanced treatment.