<i>Indian Idol 12</i> Winner Pawandeep Rajan Suffers "Multiple Fractures" In Car Accident

Singer and Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was seriously injured in a car accident that took place on National Highway 9 in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 3 am near the CO office of the Gajraula police station. Pawandeep, along with two others, was travelling from Champawat, Uttarakhand, to Delhi for a programme when the crash took place.

According to police, the MG Hector in which Pawandeep was travelling hit a parked Eicher Canter from behind. Gajraula police station in-charge Akhilesh Pradhan said the vehicle "hit a parked Eicher Canter from behind".

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the scene and rushed the injured to a private hospital for first aid. Given the seriousness of the injuries, they were later shifted to a hospital in Noida.

Pawandeep was travelling with his friend Ajay Mehra and driver Rahul Singh. All three sustained serious injuries. Initial investigation suggests that the accident may have occurred due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel. A senior police officer confirmed, "Primary investigation indicate that the accident was caused by the driver, Rahul Singh, who reportedly dozed off at the wheel, causing the car to lose control."

Pawandeep suffered fractures in both legs and a head injury. He was later moved to Fortis Hospital in Noida, where he is currently under the care of the orthopaedics team.

Deputy Superintendent of police Shwetabh Bhaskar said, "Both damaged vehicles have been seized, and further action will be taken upon receiving a written complaint."

Gajraula police station house officer Akhilesh Pradhan added, "Investigation is ongoing, with preliminary findings pointing to driver fatigue as the primary cause of the accident. The condition of Pawandeep, Ajay Mehra, and Rahul Singh remains under close medical supervision in Noida, where doctors are working to stabilise them."

In a statement, Fortis Hospital said: "Pawandeep Rajan has been admitted to Fortis Hospital, Noida, under the care of the orthopaedics team following a road traffic accident that resulted in multiple limb fractures. He is currently stable and conscious. As part of his treatment plan, he will be undergoing a series of sequential surgeries. Our clinical team is closely monitoring his condition and providing all necessary medical care."

Pawandeep Rajan, a native of Champawat in Uttarakhand, comes from a family of Kumaoni folk artists. His father Suresh Rajan, mother Saroj Rajan, and sister Jyotideep Rajan are all associated with music. He rose to fame after winning Indian Idol 12, defeating five other finalists and taking home a trophy, a car and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Before this, he won The Voice India in 2015 as part of singer Shaan's team and received a Rs 50 lakh cash prize. He has also mentored young contestants on Superstar Singer 2. His music career includes singles like Yaad, Fursat, Mazoor Dil, Tere Liye (from Romeo & Bullet), and O Saiyyonii (from Himesh Ke Dil Se: The Album).

