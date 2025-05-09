Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Out Of ICU, Friend Shares Pic From Hospital

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pawandeep Rajan has been moved from ICU to a private room in the hospital. He suffered serious injuries in a road accident on May 5 in Uttar Pradesh. His friend shared a photo of him smiling, indicating improvement in health.

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on May 5, has been shifted to a private room from the ICU. His close friend Govind Digari shared a picture from the hospital on his Instagram feed.

In the picture, Pawandeep, lying on bed, is seen smiling for the cameras. The caption read, "Aap sabhi ke aashirwad se Pawan ab kaafi theek hai (With all your blessings, Pawan is now doing much better)."

Pawandeep Rajan's team recently released a statement about the car accident. It read, "Hi everyone, as you all are aware that Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. Initially, he was operated at a nearby available facility but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered with multiple major fractures and few small injuries."

The statement read, "On Monday, he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well wishers. Whole day he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However, after whole lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7pm and after 6 hours some of his major fractures has been operated successfully and he is currently in Medical ICU under observation. Post 3-4 days rest he will again be operated for the rest of the fractures and injuries."

Pawandeep Rajan suffered multiple fractures and a serious head injury after his SUV collided with a stationary canter truck on May 5.

Pawandeep and two others were initially rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Noida for advanced treatment.