<i>Indian Idol 12</i> Winner Pawandeep Rajan Undergoes Three Surgeries After Car Accident

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries following a serious accident earlier this week that left him with several fractures and injuries.

His team shared an update on his health through his Instagram Story.

The statement read, "Hi everyone, Pawan underwent 3 more surgeries yesterday. Early in the morning, he was taken into the OT, and after 8 long hours, all his remaining fractures were successfully operated on. Though he is still in the ICU under observation, and will remain there for a few more days. As the doctor rightly said, the healing and recovery process has now started, so let's just pray for his speedy recovery. Once again, thank you, everyone for all the blessings and prayers."

Since the accident, Rajan's team has been regularly updating fans on his condition.

Earlier, they had shared another message on his Instagram Story, stating that he had suffered multiple fractures and other injuries.

"Yesterday was a very difficult day for the family and all his well-wishers. The whole day, he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However, after a lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7 pm, and after 6 hours, some of his major fractures were successfully operated on. He is currently in the Medical ICU under observation. After 3-4 days of rest, he will undergo surgery for the remaining fractures and injuries," the statement said.

The accident occurred while Pawandeep was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for a performance.

