"His Humility And Kindness Stood Out": Apeksha Porwal On Working With Rajinikanth In <i>Jailer 2</i>

There are actors, and then there is Rajinikanth. His aura is unmatched. His charm is undeniable. The moment he appears on the big screen, it is almost impossible to take your eyes off him. Such is his screen presence that audiences are often glued to their seats, not wanting to miss even a single moment. Now, actress Apeksha Porwal, who got the opportunity to share screen space with the superstar in Jailer 2, has shared her experience of working with him and how she prepared for the film's intense action sequences.

For Apeksha, being part of Jailer 2 was a memorable experience.

The actress revealed that her background in martial arts played an important role in helping her land the project.

“The role required an actor who could also pull off action on screen and is trained in martial arts. I am trained in katana, nunchucks, kickboxing etc. That's how they approached me, after which I flew down to Chennai to meet with Nelson sir and eventually came on board the film,” she told Free Journal Press. Apeksha also travelled to Chennai to meet director Nelson Dilipkumar before coming on board the film.

Speaking about sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, Apeksha described the experience as surreal.

She added, “It was absolutely surreal. Just watching him on set, there is so much to learn! His humility and kindness is something that just stays with you and makes you feel at ease. He is a legend and it truly was a milestone moment to be able to work with him, let alone in an action role.”

How Apeksha Porwal Prepared For The Action Sequences

The actress also spoke about the preparation that went into performing the film's action sequences, including those involving nunchucks and swords.

Apeksha revealed that she underwent a few days of specialised action training with the stunt master and his team before shooting began.

“They choreographed the action and rehearsed it thoroughly so I was familiar with it when I got on set. My training in martial arts helped me get the posture, the finesse, the ease right because that's not something that can be learnt overnight. I've been training in katana for the past two years and dreamt of doing it on screen someday! And that training came to play in Jailer 2,” she said.