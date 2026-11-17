Three devotees, including two minors, were killed and around 25 to 27 others injured after a Mahindra pickup vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a stationary tipper near Pawat Bridge in the Machhiwara area of Ludhiana district on Tuesday.

The victims were returning after paying obeisance at the Mata Naina Devi shrine when the accident took place. According to preliminary information, all the devotees belonged to a migrant colony in the Machhiwara area.

The collision was so severe that several occupants of the pickup sustained serious injuries, triggering panic and chaos at the accident site.

The victims have been identified as Gaurav, 17, another 14-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman. The deaths of the two minors have left their families devastated.

Soon after the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts. They helped pull the injured passengers out of the mangled vehicle before shifting them to hospitals in Machhiwara and nearby areas. Some of the injured are stated to be in critical condition.

Police and administrative officials also reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the collision.

The accident has once again raised concerns over road safety, particularly the practice of parking heavy commercial vehicles along roadsides, which can pose a serious risk to commuters.