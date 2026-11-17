A group of people who had stopped to assist a young man lying on a road in an intoxicated state were run over by a speeding college bus in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, some men can be seen standing with their two-wheelers on Ludhiana's Machhiwara-Kuhara road, trying to talk to the man lying on the road and attempting to move him to a safer location. Suddenly, a yellow bus came from behind and ran them over. A small child was also present at the scene.

Kirandeep Singh, who was injured in the accident, said that he was on his way to Machhiwara to get his car repaired. Upon seeing a young man on a scooter lying on the road in an intoxicated state, he, along with others, including a man referred to as 'Khalsa Ji ', stopped to help. They were in the process of moving the man off the road toward a nearby petrol pump.

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Another injured person, Pradeep Singh, recounted that the impact of the bus was so intense that his turban was knocked off and landed some distance away. He sustained serious injuries to his neck, back, and legs.

Kirandeep alleged that the bus driver appeared to be intoxicated. Given the manner in which the bus struck them, he said he suspects it may have been a deliberate attack.

After the incident, bystanders called the police, and the driver was then taken into custody.

The injured have also alleged that no doctor was present at the Machhiwara hospital, as it was a Sunday and, under the guise of 'first aid', they were given injections and then referred to another hospital.

