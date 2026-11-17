At least six people were killed and several others injured after a bus carrying around 30-35 passengers plunged into a ravine nearly 100 metres below a bridge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched an operation to evacuate passengers trapped in the gorge.

Authorities said around 20 injured people had been pulled out and were being shifted to hospitals in ambulances for treatment.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 am when the bus lost control near Gular Bazaar and fell into the gorge below Gular bridge. The bus was on its way from Haridwar to Chamoli when the accident took place.

According to officials, the bus fell into a deep ravine near Gular Bazar, triggering a major rescue response. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) posts at Byasi and Dhalwala were immediately deployed to the site and began search and rescue operations.

Senior district officials, including Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey, left for the accident site to oversee rescue and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, extending condolences to the families of the victims.

In a post on X, he said he was deeply disturbed by the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

6 Killed As Bolero Falls Into Gorge In Rudraprayag

Meanwhile, in a separate accident, six people were killed and several others injured after a Bolero vehicle plunged into a deep gorge on the Banswada-Mohankhal motor road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district late Monday night.

Police said the vehicle was travelling from Pokhari to Ransi when the driver reportedly lost control near Bhatwari-Kandara, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the gorge.

The accident was reported through Dial 112 at around 10:00 pm. Authorities said the vehicle was carrying about nine to ten passengers. Rescue teams from the Agastyamuni police station, SDRF, DDRF and the 108 ambulance service rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation under the supervision of the Rudraprayag Circle Officer.

During the overnight operation, all those trapped in the gorge were evacuated.

(With inputs from agencies)