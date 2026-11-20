A Bank of Baroda branch manager and two intermediaries here have been arrested for demanding a cut for sanctioning a loan to an applicant, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday.

The CBI registered an instant case on November 18 against the manager of the bank's Indira Nagar branch in Dehradun and two private persons working as Direct Selling Agents (DSA), based on a complaint.

The complainant alleged that they demanded a bribe of 5 per cent of the loan amount in exchange for facilitating the sanction and disbursement of the Rs 1.8 crore loan. The 5 per cent amounts to Rs 9 lakh.

The CBI statement mentioned that for sanctioning and disbursal of the said loan, the accused persons had earlier obtained a partial bribe amount of Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the complainant and insisted upon him to make the remaining payment of Rs 6.5 lakh.

"As instructed by the accused persons, the complainant gave two undated cheques of Rs 3.8 lakh and Rs 2.2 lakh (totalling Rs 6 lakh) to the accused persons and conveyed that Rs 50,000 will be paid in cash," the statement added.

The CBI laid a trap on November 18 and caught a DSA red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50,000. Subsequently, the accused branch manager and another DSA were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

The investigating agency also searched the residential premises of the three accused and seized incriminating documents and cash.

All three accused were produced before the competent court in Dehradun on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. The application for police custody remand will be heard on November 23, while further investigation in the case is in progress, officials said.

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