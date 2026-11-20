Four British men were found guilty on Thursday of sexually abusing a woman who was drugged and raped by her husband for over a decade, the first such known UK convictions.

The offences took place when Joanne Young's husband invited them into the family home to have sex with his wife, who had been heavily drugged.

Winchester Crown Court in southern England found Norman Macksoni, 48 and Richard Wilkins, 62, guilty of rape, while Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, and Mohammed Hassan, 38, were convicted of sexual assault.

Philip Young, 50, had previously pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences -- including rape, voyeurism and administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower -- against his then-wife Joanne, who waived her right to anonymity.

He and another co-defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, who also pleaded guilty, are due to be sentenced on December 21.

The four men found guilty on Thursday will be sentenced on December 21 and 22.

The trial heard that Philip Young had, between 2016 and 2023, sedated his wife in their family home in Swindon, southwestern England, and invited strangers who he found online to have sex with her while she was asleep or unconscious.

He had presented the proposition as a "kink" for the couple.

The defendants argued they did not realise Joanne Young was not consenting to the situation and did not see the husband administer any sedatives.

But prosecutor Sarah Jones said the men "could patently see its effect".

Remanding them in custody until sentencing, judge Pushpinder Singh Saini said: "Each of the defendants have been convicted of what are very serious sexual offences."

He warned they faced "significant prison sentences".

Philip Young, a former Conservative party councillor, also took and uploaded intimate images of his wife without her knowledge or consent over some 13 years.

Prosecutors in the case, which has echoes of the 2024 trial of Dominique Pelicot in France, solicited the help of French investigators in building the case.

Joanne Young, 49, a mother-of-three testified against the four men, and sat in court throughout the weeks-long trial.

"She's faced this process with extraordinary dignity and bravery," specialist prosecutor James Foster told press, including AFP, during a briefing.

In total, six men including the husband have been convicted of offences against Joanne Young. Police are still searching for one additional suspect.

There are multiple other trials of the crime known as organised drug facilitated sexual assault ongoing in the UK.

They include a trial of nine men accused of various sexual offences against a woman abused by her husband in Stockport in the northwest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)