Rs 1,000-Crore Cocaine Heist Foiled After Lorry Driver Stops For A Cup Of Tea

Three people have been jailed for a combined total of more than 47 years for trying to smuggle cocaine worth 80 million Pounds (Rs 1,020 Cr) into the UK, following a long investigation by the Metropolitan Police. The case began when Northamptonshire Police were called to a layby on Lilliput Road in Northampton on Friday, November 26, 2021. An HGV driver reported that his container had been broken into and items had been stolen. What first looked like a simple theft soon led officers to uncover a major drug smuggling plot. Further enquiries revealed the scale of the plan and linked the three men to the attempt to bring a huge quantity of cocaine into the country.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the shipping container was listed as carrying 29 pallets of steel furniture parts and had been sealed before leaving Mexico on September 30. However, when the lorry driver stopped to buy a cup of tea from a roadside burger van, bystanders noticed a grey transit van pull up behind the vehicle. A group of men then removed several large, wrapped packages from the rear of the lorry before fleeing the scene.

Officers later recovered 18 holdalls containing 780 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of more than 80 million Pounds.

The case was subsequently handed over to specialist Metropolitan Police officers, who launched a nationwide investigation. Over the next two years, investigators tracked the network's movements, gathered evidence and ultimately secured convictions against those involved.

Detective Inspector Dean Grafton, who led the investigation, said the case exposed a highly organised operation in which the defendants hoped to make millions by selling cocaine across the UK. He added that officers spent two years meticulously dismantling the network and proving the group's role in the attempted heist.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma James of Northamptonshire Police said the investigation highlighted the importance of effective collaboration between law enforcement agencies. She said the joint effort helped identify those responsible, bring them before the courts and hold them accountable for their actions.