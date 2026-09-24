Advertisement

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply For 1,100 Wealth Executive, Credit Analyst Posts Till October 1

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 registration deadline for 1,100 posts has been extended to October 1. Check important dates, application steps and fee details here.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply For 1,100 Wealth Executive, Credit Analyst Posts Till October 1
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 registration extended till October 1 for 1,100 posts.
Promo Banner

Bank of Baroda has extended the registration deadline for recruitment to 1,100 posts of Wealth Executive and Credit Analyst. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can now apply online till October 1, 2026. The application process began on September 4, 2026, and candidates can also edit their application details until the same date. The recruitment is being conducted for various departments on a regular basis. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment within the prescribed deadline. The last date to print the submitted application form is October 16, 2026.

Click here: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

  • Online registration begins: September 4, 2026
  • Last date to apply: October 1, 2026
  • Last date to edit application: October 1, 2026
  • Online fee payment: September 4 to October 1, 2026
  • Last date to print application: October 16, 2026

Also check: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Important Details

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application:

  • Visit the official Bank of Baroda website at ibpsreg.ibps.in.
  • Click on the Careers link available on the homepage.
  • Select the SO Recruitment option.
  • Register yourself on the new page.
  • Fill in the required details in the application form.
  • Pay the applicable application fee.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Download the submitted application page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 850 for General, EWS and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, PwBD, ESM and women candidates are required to pay Rs 175. The fee is non-refundable.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2026, Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2026 For 1100 Wealth Executive And Credit Analyst Posts, BOB Recruitment 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com