Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply For 1,100 Wealth Executive, Credit Analyst Posts Till October 1

Bank of Baroda has extended the registration deadline for recruitment to 1,100 posts of Wealth Executive and Credit Analyst. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can now apply online till October 1, 2026. The application process began on September 4, 2026, and candidates can also edit their application details until the same date. The recruitment is being conducted for various departments on a regular basis. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment within the prescribed deadline. The last date to print the submitted application form is October 16, 2026.

Click here: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online registration begins: September 4, 2026

September 4, 2026 Last date to apply: October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 Last date to edit application: October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 Online fee payment: September 4 to October 1, 2026

September 4 to October 1, 2026 Last date to print application: October 16, 2026

Also check: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Important Details

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application:

Visit the official Bank of Baroda website at ibpsreg.ibps.in.

Click on the Careers link available on the homepage.

Select the SO Recruitment option.

Register yourself on the new page.

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Pay the applicable application fee.

Submit the application form.

Download the submitted application page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 850 for General, EWS and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, PwBD, ESM and women candidates are required to pay Rs 175. The fee is non-refundable.