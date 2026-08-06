Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply For 206 Specialist Officer Posts Till August 26

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: The Bank of Baroda has started the online application process for 206 Specialist Officer vacancies across multiple departments on a regular basis. The recruitment drive includes openings in Digital Banking, Facility Management, Information Security, Security, Enterprise Data Management Office, and Corporate Accounts & Taxation Planning.
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online from August 6 to August 26, 2026, along with the prescribed application fee. The bank has advised applicants to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying, as document verification will be conducted during the recruitment process. Selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India based on the bank's operational requirements.
Click here: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
A total of 206 vacancies have been announced for Specialist Officer posts across various departments, including:
- Digital Banking: 19 vacancies
- Facility Management: 88 vacancies
- Information Security: 16 vacancies
- Security: 54 vacancies
- Enterprise Data Management Office: 14 vacancies
- Corporate Accounts & Taxation Planning: 15 vacancies
The posts include Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Technical Officer, Technical Manager, Product Manager, Data Scientist, Information Security Officer, Security Manager, Taxation Manager and several other specialist positions.
Official Notice: Bank of Baroda Notification 2026
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Application Fee
Candidates must pay the application fee online while submitting the application form.
- General, OBC and EWS: Rs. 850 (inclusive of GST) plus payment gateway charges
- SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Ex-Servicemen and Women: Rs. 175 (inclusive of GST) plus payment gateway charges
The application fee is non-refundable irrespective of the selection stage.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
The selection process may include one or more of the following stages depending on the number of applications received:
- Application screening
- Online examination
- Psychometric test
- Group discussion (if applicable)
- Personal interview
If an online examination is conducted, it will include sections on Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. The bank will prepare the final merit list based on performance in the prescribed selection stages.