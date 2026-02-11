Bank Of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 418 Officer, Manager Posts

The Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting applications for its Information Technology (IT) department recruitment 2026. Candidates can visit the official website of BOB to apply.

A total of 418 vacancies for officer, manager, and senior manager posts in the IT department have been announced. The last date for submitting online applications and paying fees is February 19, 2026.

Education Qualifications:

Candidates must possess a regular B.E., B.Tech., M.E., M.Tech., or MCA degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, or a related subject from a recognised university.

Experience is mandatory for each position. Officer positions require at least one year of relevant experience. Manager positions require a minimum of three years of experience, while Senior Manager positions require at least five years of experience in the relevant field.

Age Criteria:

For Officer posts, candidates must be between 22 and 32 years of age.

For Manager posts, the age limit is 24 to 34 years.

For Senior Manager posts, candidates must be between 27 and 37 years of age.

Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per government rules.

Application Fee:

General, OBC, and EWS category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 850.

SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates must pay a fee of Rs 175.

The application fee must be paid online at the time of submitting the application.

Selection Process: