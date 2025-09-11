Advertisement

Bank Of Baroda Hiring Business Correspondent Supervisors: No Exam, Only Interview

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: The appointment will initially be for 12 months, subject to performance review every 6 months.

BOB Recruitment 2025: Candidates will be shortlisted and appointed through interview only.

Bank of Baroda has announced openings for the post of Business Correspondent (BC) Supervisors on a contractual basis. The recruitment will be carried out for the Bangalore North Region, covering the BBMP and Bangalore Urban District in Karnataka.

Selection Method

    •    Candidates will be shortlisted and appointed through an interview only.

Eligibility Criteria

For Retired Bank Employees

    •    Officers retired from any Public Sector Bank (up to the rank of Chief Manager), including those who took voluntary retirement, are eligible.
    •    Retired clerical staff of Bank of Baroda who have cleared JAIIB with a good service record can apply.
    •    Must have at least 3 years of rural banking experience.
    •    Maximum permissible age to continue as BC Supervisor: 65 years.

For Young Candidates

    •    Minimum educational qualification: Graduation with computer skills (MS Office, email, internet).
    •    Preference will be given to candidates with M.Sc (IT) / BE (IT) / MCA / MBA.
    •    Age limit at the time of appointment: 21-45 years.
    •    Maximum age for continuation: 65 years.

Location Preference

    •    Priority will be given to candidates residing in the same district. If suitable applicants are not available, candidates from nearby districts may be considered.
    •    Candidates must be proficient in the local language and dialect (reading & writing).
    •    Applicants from other states will not be considered.

Contract Period

    •    The appointment will initially be for 12 months, subject to performance review every 6 months.

Key Roles And Responsibilities

The BC Supervisor will be responsible for supervising 50-60 BC agents and ensuring the smooth delivery of banking services. Major responsibilities include:

    •    Monitoring BC operations and ensuring daily availability at service points.
    •    Educating BCs on roles, compliance, and financial literacy.
    •    Conducting field visits at least once every 15 days and submitting reports.
    •    Ensuring BCs conduct only system-based transactions and issue system-generated receipts.
    •    Grievance redressal for customers and BCs.
    •    Conducting awareness meetings, financial literacy camps, and promoting bank products.
    •    Supporting recovery of dues and cross-selling of products.
    •    Quarterly cash verification with BCs and monthly reporting to the Regional FI Coordinator.
    •    Coordinating with branches and regional offices for smooth functioning of BC services.
    •    Monitoring performance, setting targets, and reporting non-achievement of goals for corrective action.
    •    Any additional duties assigned by the bank.

Remuneration

The BC Supervisors will receive a fixed plus variable pay structure:
    •    Fixed component: Rs 15,000 per month
    •    Variable component: Rs 10,000 per month (linked to performance metrics of BC agents)

Termination of Services

    •    The bank can terminate the contract with 30 days' notice.
    •    In cases of misconduct or unsatisfactory behavior, services may be terminated immediately.
    •    Supervisors found guilty of fraud will be blacklisted across all zones/regions.
    •    A BC Supervisor may also resign by giving 30 days' notice.

Application Process 

    •    Interested candidates must apply offline only.
    •    Last date for submission of applications: November 30, 2025
    •    Applications must be sent in hard copy (with relevant educational and experience documents) through speed post / registered post / courier / or in person.

Envelope to be Superscribed:

"APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF BC SUPERVISOR ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS"

Address for Submission:

The Regional Manager
Bank of Baroda, Regional Office - Bangalore North
4th Floor, Vijaya Towers,
41/2, M.G. Road,
Bangalore - 560001. 
 

