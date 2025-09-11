Bank Of Baroda Hiring Business Correspondent Supervisors: No Exam, Only Interview

Bank of Baroda has announced openings for the post of Business Correspondent (BC) Supervisors on a contractual basis. The recruitment will be carried out for the Bangalore North Region, covering the BBMP and Bangalore Urban District in Karnataka.

Selection Method

• Candidates will be shortlisted and appointed through an interview only.

Eligibility Criteria

For Retired Bank Employees

• Officers retired from any Public Sector Bank (up to the rank of Chief Manager), including those who took voluntary retirement, are eligible.

• Retired clerical staff of Bank of Baroda who have cleared JAIIB with a good service record can apply.

• Must have at least 3 years of rural banking experience.

• Maximum permissible age to continue as BC Supervisor: 65 years.

For Young Candidates

• Minimum educational qualification: Graduation with computer skills (MS Office, email, internet).

• Preference will be given to candidates with M.Sc (IT) / BE (IT) / MCA / MBA.

• Age limit at the time of appointment: 21-45 years.

• Maximum age for continuation: 65 years.

Location Preference

• Priority will be given to candidates residing in the same district. If suitable applicants are not available, candidates from nearby districts may be considered.

• Candidates must be proficient in the local language and dialect (reading & writing).

• Applicants from other states will not be considered.

Contract Period

• The appointment will initially be for 12 months, subject to performance review every 6 months.

Key Roles And Responsibilities

The BC Supervisor will be responsible for supervising 50-60 BC agents and ensuring the smooth delivery of banking services. Major responsibilities include:

• Monitoring BC operations and ensuring daily availability at service points.

• Educating BCs on roles, compliance, and financial literacy.

• Conducting field visits at least once every 15 days and submitting reports.

• Ensuring BCs conduct only system-based transactions and issue system-generated receipts.

• Grievance redressal for customers and BCs.

• Conducting awareness meetings, financial literacy camps, and promoting bank products.

• Supporting recovery of dues and cross-selling of products.

• Quarterly cash verification with BCs and monthly reporting to the Regional FI Coordinator.

• Coordinating with branches and regional offices for smooth functioning of BC services.

• Monitoring performance, setting targets, and reporting non-achievement of goals for corrective action.

• Any additional duties assigned by the bank.

Remuneration

The BC Supervisors will receive a fixed plus variable pay structure:

• Fixed component: Rs 15,000 per month

• Variable component: Rs 10,000 per month (linked to performance metrics of BC agents)

Termination of Services

• The bank can terminate the contract with 30 days' notice.

• In cases of misconduct or unsatisfactory behavior, services may be terminated immediately.

• Supervisors found guilty of fraud will be blacklisted across all zones/regions.

• A BC Supervisor may also resign by giving 30 days' notice.

Application Process

• Interested candidates must apply offline only.

• Last date for submission of applications: November 30, 2025

• Applications must be sent in hard copy (with relevant educational and experience documents) through speed post / registered post / courier / or in person.

Envelope to be Superscribed:

"APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF BC SUPERVISOR ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS"

Address for Submission:

The Regional Manager

Bank of Baroda, Regional Office - Bangalore North

4th Floor, Vijaya Towers,

41/2, M.G. Road,

Bangalore - 560001.

