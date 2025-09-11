Bank Of Baroda Hiring Business Correspondent Supervisors: No Exam, Only Interview

Bank of Baroda has announced openings for the post of Business Correspondent (BC) Supervisors on a contractual basis. The recruitment will be carried out for the Bangalore North Region, covering the BBMP and Bangalore Urban District in Karnataka.
Selection Method
• Candidates will be shortlisted and appointed through an interview only.
Eligibility Criteria
For Retired Bank Employees
• Officers retired from any Public Sector Bank (up to the rank of Chief Manager), including those who took voluntary retirement, are eligible.
• Retired clerical staff of Bank of Baroda who have cleared JAIIB with a good service record can apply.
• Must have at least 3 years of rural banking experience.
• Maximum permissible age to continue as BC Supervisor: 65 years.
For Young Candidates
• Minimum educational qualification: Graduation with computer skills (MS Office, email, internet).
• Preference will be given to candidates with M.Sc (IT) / BE (IT) / MCA / MBA.
• Age limit at the time of appointment: 21-45 years.
• Maximum age for continuation: 65 years.
Location Preference
• Priority will be given to candidates residing in the same district. If suitable applicants are not available, candidates from nearby districts may be considered.
• Candidates must be proficient in the local language and dialect (reading & writing).
• Applicants from other states will not be considered.
Contract Period
• The appointment will initially be for 12 months, subject to performance review every 6 months.
Key Roles And Responsibilities
The BC Supervisor will be responsible for supervising 50-60 BC agents and ensuring the smooth delivery of banking services. Major responsibilities include:
• Monitoring BC operations and ensuring daily availability at service points.
• Educating BCs on roles, compliance, and financial literacy.
• Conducting field visits at least once every 15 days and submitting reports.
• Ensuring BCs conduct only system-based transactions and issue system-generated receipts.
• Grievance redressal for customers and BCs.
• Conducting awareness meetings, financial literacy camps, and promoting bank products.
• Supporting recovery of dues and cross-selling of products.
• Quarterly cash verification with BCs and monthly reporting to the Regional FI Coordinator.
• Coordinating with branches and regional offices for smooth functioning of BC services.
• Monitoring performance, setting targets, and reporting non-achievement of goals for corrective action.
• Any additional duties assigned by the bank.
Remuneration
The BC Supervisors will receive a fixed plus variable pay structure:
• Fixed component: Rs 15,000 per month
• Variable component: Rs 10,000 per month (linked to performance metrics of BC agents)
Termination of Services
• The bank can terminate the contract with 30 days' notice.
• In cases of misconduct or unsatisfactory behavior, services may be terminated immediately.
• Supervisors found guilty of fraud will be blacklisted across all zones/regions.
• A BC Supervisor may also resign by giving 30 days' notice.
Application Process
• Interested candidates must apply offline only.
• Last date for submission of applications: November 30, 2025
• Applications must be sent in hard copy (with relevant educational and experience documents) through speed post / registered post / courier / or in person.
Envelope to be Superscribed:
"APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF BC SUPERVISOR ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS"
Address for Submission:
The Regional Manager
Bank of Baroda, Regional Office - Bangalore North
4th Floor, Vijaya Towers,
41/2, M.G. Road,
Bangalore - 560001.