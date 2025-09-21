Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For Manager Post, Salary Up To Rs 1,20,000

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has started the application process for multiple posts, such as Chief Manager, Senior Manager, and Manager posts. The application window will be open till October 9, 2025. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Available Posts And Eligibility
Chief Manager - Investor Relations (2 posts)
Age: 30-40 years
Qualification: Graduate in Economics/Commerce; CA/MBA/IIM certifications preferred
Experience: 8 years in banking/brokerage, 2 years in investor relations/corporate communication/research
Salary: Rs 1,02,300-1,20,940
Manager - Trade Finance Operations (14 posts)
Age: 24-34 years
Qualification: Graduation; preference for IIBF FOREX, CDCS, or CITF certifications
Experience: 2 years in trade finance operations in banks
Salary: Rs 64,820-93,960
Manager - Forex Acquisition And Relationship (37 posts)
Age: 26-36 years
Qualification: Graduation; MBA/PGDM preferred
Experience: 2 years in banks, with 1 year in trade finance; forex sales experience preferred
Salary: Rs 64,820-93,960
Senior Manager - Forex Acquisition And Relationship (5 posts)
Age: 29-39 years
Qualification: Graduation + Full-Time MBA/PGDM in Sales/Marketing/Finance/Trade Finance
Experience: 5 years in banking with 3 years in trade finance; forex sales preferred
Salary: Rs 85,920-1,05,280
How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025
Step 1. Visit the official website: bankofbaroda.in
Step 2. Go to Careers and click on Current Opportunities
Step 3. Select the desired post and click Apply Online
Step 4. Register with a valid email ID and mobile number
Step 5. Fill in details, upload documents, and pay the fee online
Step 6. Download and save the acknowledgement for future use
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Direct Link To Apply