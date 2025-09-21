Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For Manager Post, Salary Up To Rs 1,20,000

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has started the application process for multiple posts, such as Chief Manager, Senior Manager, and Manager posts. The application window will be open till October 9, 2025. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Available Posts And Eligibility

Chief Manager - Investor Relations (2 posts)

Age: 30-40 years

Qualification: Graduate in Economics/Commerce; CA/MBA/IIM certifications preferred

Experience: 8 years in banking/brokerage, 2 years in investor relations/corporate communication/research

Salary: Rs 1,02,300-1,20,940

Manager - Trade Finance Operations (14 posts)

Age: 24-34 years

Qualification: Graduation; preference for IIBF FOREX, CDCS, or CITF certifications

Experience: 2 years in trade finance operations in banks

Salary: Rs 64,820-93,960

Manager - Forex Acquisition And Relationship (37 posts)

Age: 26-36 years

Qualification: Graduation; MBA/PGDM preferred

Experience: 2 years in banks, with 1 year in trade finance; forex sales experience preferred

Salary: Rs 64,820-93,960

Senior Manager - Forex Acquisition And Relationship (5 posts)

Age: 29-39 years

Qualification: Graduation + Full-Time MBA/PGDM in Sales/Marketing/Finance/Trade Finance

Experience: 5 years in banking with 3 years in trade finance; forex sales preferred

Salary: Rs 85,920-1,05,280

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website: bankofbaroda.in

Step 2. Go to Careers and click on Current Opportunities

Step 3. Select the desired post and click Apply Online

Step 4. Register with a valid email ID and mobile number

Step 5. Fill in details, upload documents, and pay the fee online

Step 6. Download and save the acknowledgement for future use

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Direct Link To Apply