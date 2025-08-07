Bank Of Baroda Invites Applications For 417 Managerial Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 93,960

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification for 417 managerial-level positions across various departments. The online application process began on August 6, 2025, and interested candidates can apply until August 26, 2025. Applications must be submitted through the official website, bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive includes openings for Manager - Sales, Officer - Agriculture Sales, and Manager - Agriculture Sales roles. Candidates with relevant qualifications and experience are advised to apply for this opportunity to work in one of India's public sector banks. Applicants are advised to complete the online registration and fee payment process well before the deadline.

Bank Of Baroda Jobs 2025: Important Dates

The online registration for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 started on August 6. The last date to fill and submit the application form along with the payment of fees is August 26. The application process will be considered complete only after the payment of fees is successfully made through the online mode. Applicants must also retain their acknowledgement number and a copy of the submitted application for future use.

Bank Of Baroda Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive includes 227 posts for Manager - Sales, 142 posts for Officer - Agriculture Sales, and 48 posts for Manager - Agriculture Sales in the MMG/S-II scale. These roles are targeted toward professionals with experience in sales, marketing, and agriculture-related financial services.

Application Fee

The application fee for General, EWS, and OBC candidates is Rs 850 plus applicable taxes and payment gateway charges. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, ESM/DESM categories and for women applicants, the fee is Rs 175 plus applicable charges.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure may consist of an online test, a psychometric test, or any other assessment method deemed appropriate by the bank. Shortlisted candidates from these rounds may be further invited for a group discussion and/or personal interview. If the number of applicants is significantly high or low, the bank holds the right to modify the shortlisting or interview process. Multiple-choice tests, descriptive tests, or other evaluation formats may also be introduced depending on the situation.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Salary Details

The monthly pay scale for Officer - Agriculture Sales ranges between Rs 48,480 and Rs 85,920. For Manager - Sales and Manager - Agriculture Sales positions, the monthly salary ranges between Rs 64,820 and Rs 93,960, depending on experience and level of responsibility.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Probation Period

All selected candidates will be placed on probation for a period of one year from the date of joining. This probation period will be considered part of active service, during which the candidate's performance and suitability for the role will be evaluated.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply