Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration For 455 Vacancies Closes Tomorrow, Here's How To Apply

Bank of Baroda has opened a major hiring drive and the window to apply shuts tomorrow, August 19, 2025. The hiring drive covers a total of 455 vacancies across several cadres. Applications began on July 30, 2025 on the official portal bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment includes multiple officer-grade posts. Named roles in the notification include Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and Assistant Vice President. The total advertised vacancies across all categories are 455, with roughly 330 posts falling under the officer category.

Who can apply?

Candidates must meet the educational and post-qualification experience requirements specified in the official advertisement. Short-term experience such as clerical work or jobs held for less than six months will not be counted as valid experience. Check the notification for exact degree, age and experience criteria for each post before applying.

How much is the application fee?

General, OBC and EWS applicants need to pay Rs 850 plus gateway charges. SC, ST, PwD, ESM and women applicants are required to pay Rs 175 plus gateway charges. Keep your payment details ready to complete the submission.

How will candidates be selected?

Shortlisting will be based on qualifications and relevant experience. Shortlisted candidates may then be called for a personal interview or other assessment methods as defined by the bank. Final selection will take into account interview scores and overall suitability for the role. In the event of a tie between candidates, older candidates will be given preference.

What are the terms of appointment?

Appointments will be on contract for an initial period of five years. Contracts can be extended up to a maximum of 10 years or until the appointee reaches 60 years of age, whichever comes earlier.

How to apply for vacancies?

Visit bankofbaroda.in and open the Careers section

Select Current Opportunities and choose the relevant vacancy notice

Click Apply Now and complete the online form with accurate details

Upload required documents and make the application fee payment

Save and note the acknowledgement number and keep a copy of the submitted form for future reference

What should applicants do right now?

Before you apply, verify that you meet the eligibility conditions and have scanned copies of your certificates and a recent photograph and signature. Complete the application and payment today to avoid last-minute website delays.

