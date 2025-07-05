Bank Of Baroda Invites Applications For 2,500 Posts, Check Details Here

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda is currently accepting applications for the post of Local Bank Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website - bankofbaroda.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,500 posts across the organisation. The last date to submit applications is July 24.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the position, candidates must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or institute (including Integrated Dual Degree - IDD).

Applicants must have a strong command of the local language of the state they are applying for, including reading, writing, speaking, and comprehension.

The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise an online test, a psychometric test, or any other assessment deemed suitable for further evaluation. Candidates who qualify in the online test will be called for Group Discussion and/or Interview.

The online examination will consist of 120 questions carrying a total of 120 marks and will be conducted over 120 minutes.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 850 plus applicable payment gateway charges for candidates belonging to General, EWS, and OBC categories. For SC, ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen, and female candidates, the fee is Rs 175 plus gateway charges.



Payments can be made using debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, UPI, or other available modes by entering the required details on the payment page.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Check Detailed Notification Here