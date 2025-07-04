Advertisement

Bank Of Baroda Hiring For Assistant Vice President Posts, Check Details

Eligible candidates with relevant qualifications in BCA, B.Tech/B.E., MCA, M.Sc, M.E/M.Tech, CA, or MBA can apply through the official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bank Of Baroda Hiring For Assistant Vice President Posts, Check Details
The registration window began on July 4, 2025, and will remain open until July 24, 2025.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has opened online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Vice President (AVP) in various departments. The registration window began on July 4, 2025, and will remain open until July 24, 2025. Eligible candidates with relevant qualifications in BCA, B.Tech/B.E., MCA, M.Sc, M.E/M.Tech, CA, or MBA can apply through the official website: bankofbaroda.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications:
Applicants must have one or more of the following degrees in relevant disciplines:

  • BCA
  • B.Tech / B.E.
  • MCA
  • M.Sc / M.E / M.Tech
  • CA / MBA

Age Limit:

AVP I: 27 to 37 years
AVP II: 30 to 40 years
Age relaxation applicable as per government rules.

Application Fee
    •    General / OBC / EWS: Rs 850 (inclusive of GST + payment gateway charges)
    •    SC / ST / PwD / Ex-Servicemen / Women: Rs 175 (inclusive of GST + charges)

Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on:

  • Shortlisting based on academic background, experience, and relevance
  • Personal Interview (PI) or other selection methods as decided by the bank

However, the bank reserves the right to modify or add stages in the selection process, decide the qualifying marks, and rank candidates with the same marks by age, with preference given to older candidates. Only candidates who are shortlisted will be contacted to proceed with the further selection process.

How To Apply For Bank of Baroda AVP Recruitment 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website: bankofbaroda.in
Step 2. Go to the Careers section and find the AVP recruitment notice
Step 3. Click on Apply Now
Step 4. Register with basic details and login
Step 5. Fill out the online application form
Step 6. Upload necessary documents (photo, signature, certificates, etc.)
Step 7. Pay the applicable fee through the online payment gateway
Step 8. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Bank Jobs 2025, Bank Of Baroda Jobs, Bank Of Baroda Jobs 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com