Bank Of Baroda Hiring For Assistant Vice President Posts, Check Details

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has opened online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Vice President (AVP) in various departments. The registration window began on July 4, 2025, and will remain open until July 24, 2025. Eligible candidates with relevant qualifications in BCA, B.Tech/B.E., MCA, M.Sc, M.E/M.Tech, CA, or MBA can apply through the official website: bankofbaroda.in.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications:
Applicants must have one or more of the following degrees in relevant disciplines:
- BCA
- B.Tech / B.E.
- MCA
- M.Sc / M.E / M.Tech
- CA / MBA
Age Limit:
AVP I: 27 to 37 years
AVP II: 30 to 40 years
Age relaxation applicable as per government rules.
Application Fee
• General / OBC / EWS: Rs 850 (inclusive of GST + payment gateway charges)
• SC / ST / PwD / Ex-Servicemen / Women: Rs 175 (inclusive of GST + charges)
Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.
Selection Process
Selection will be based on:
- Shortlisting based on academic background, experience, and relevance
- Personal Interview (PI) or other selection methods as decided by the bank
However, the bank reserves the right to modify or add stages in the selection process, decide the qualifying marks, and rank candidates with the same marks by age, with preference given to older candidates. Only candidates who are shortlisted will be contacted to proceed with the further selection process.
How To Apply For Bank of Baroda AVP Recruitment 2025
Step 1. Visit the official website: bankofbaroda.in
Step 2. Go to the Careers section and find the AVP recruitment notice
Step 3. Click on Apply Now
Step 4. Register with basic details and login
Step 5. Fill out the online application form
Step 6. Upload necessary documents (photo, signature, certificates, etc.)
Step 7. Pay the applicable fee through the online payment gateway
Step 8. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference