Bank Of Baroda Hiring For Assistant Vice President Posts, Check Details

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has opened online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Vice President (AVP) in various departments. The registration window began on July 4, 2025, and will remain open until July 24, 2025. Eligible candidates with relevant qualifications in BCA, B.Tech/B.E., MCA, M.Sc, M.E/M.Tech, CA, or MBA can apply through the official website: bankofbaroda.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications:

Applicants must have one or more of the following degrees in relevant disciplines:

BCA

B.Tech / B.E.

MCA

M.Sc / M.E / M.Tech

CA / MBA

Age Limit:

AVP I: 27 to 37 years

AVP II: 30 to 40 years

Age relaxation applicable as per government rules.

Application Fee

• General / OBC / EWS: Rs 850 (inclusive of GST + payment gateway charges)

• SC / ST / PwD / Ex-Servicemen / Women: Rs 175 (inclusive of GST + charges)

Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on:

Shortlisting based on academic background, experience, and relevance

Personal Interview (PI) or other selection methods as decided by the bank

However, the bank reserves the right to modify or add stages in the selection process, decide the qualifying marks, and rank candidates with the same marks by age, with preference given to older candidates. Only candidates who are shortlisted will be contacted to proceed with the further selection process.

How To Apply For Bank of Baroda AVP Recruitment 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website: bankofbaroda.in

Step 2. Go to the Careers section and find the AVP recruitment notice

Step 3. Click on Apply Now

Step 4. Register with basic details and login

Step 5. Fill out the online application form

Step 6. Upload necessary documents (photo, signature, certificates, etc.)

Step 7. Pay the applicable fee through the online payment gateway

Step 8. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference