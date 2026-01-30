Bank Of Baroda Invites Applications For IT Professional Posts, Check Details Here

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of professionals on a contractual basis in its Information Technology vertical. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 23 posts across senior and mid-level roles. The application process began on January 30, and eligible candidates can submit their forms till February 19, 2026.

Important Dates

Application Begins: January 30, 2026

Last date to apply: February 19, 2026

Last date for fee payment: February 19, 2026

Admit card release: As per schedule

Exam date: As per schedule

Result Declaration: As per schedule

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS: Rs 850

SC / ST: Rs 175

The fee must be paid online. The application process will be considered complete only after successful fee payment.

Age Limit (as on January 1, 2026)

Minimum Age: 28 years

Maximum Age: 40 years

Age relaxation will be applicable according to the Bank of Baroda rules. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for details.

Vacancy Details And Eligibility

Assistant Vice President - Senior Cloud Engineer: 3 posts

Assistant Vice President - Senior AI Engineer (AI/GenAI/NLP/ML): 2 posts

Assistant Vice President - Senior UI/UX Designer: 1 post

Deputy Manager - UI/UX Designer: 3 posts

Assistant Vice President - Application Architect: 2 posts

Assistant Vice President - Enterprise Architect: 6 posts

Assistant Vice President - Technology Architect: 2 posts

Assistant Vice President - Infrastructure Architect: 2 posts

Assistant Vice President - Integration Expert: 2 posts

For all posts, candidates must hold a full-time

BE/BTech/ME/MTech/MCA degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Electronics & Communication from a recognised institution. Detailed eligibility criteria, including experience requirements, are available in the official notification.

Nature Of Employment And Remuneration

Selected candidates will be appointed as officers on Contractual Basis (OCB) for an initial period of five years, which may be extended up to a maximum of 10 years, subject to performance and bank discretion. Engagement will be valid up to the age of 60 years or till the end of the contract, whichever is earlier.

Remuneration will be offered based on qualifications, experience, last drawn salary, suitability, and prevailing market benchmarks.

Posting and Transfer

The tentative location of posting will be mentioned in the respective post details. However, selected candidates may be transferred anywhere in India, depending on the Bank's requirements. Only candidates willing to serve across India should apply.

Credit History Requirement

Applicants must have a minimum CIBIL score of 680 or above at the time of joining. Candidates with loan defaults, adverse credit reports, or unsatisfactory credit history will be deemed ineligible. The Bank reserves the right to reject candidature at any stage, including after appointment, if the credit profile does not meet its standards.

Selection Process

Application scrutiny

Online test

Psychometric test or other assessments

Personal interview

Shortlisting will be based on qualifications, relevant work experience, domain expertise, and suitability. Meeting minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee a call for interview. The Bank's decision regarding shortlisting and final selection will be final.

Important Instructions

Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility conditions before applying. All communications, including interview calls and updates, will be sent only to the registered email ID. Applicants are advised to regularly check the Bank of Baroda website under the "Current Opportunities" section for updates, corrigenda, or modifications related to this recruitment process.