Bank Of Baroda Invites Applications For IT Professional Posts, Check Details Here

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of professionals on a contractual basis in its Information Technology vertical. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 23 posts across senior and mid-level roles. The application process began on January 30, and eligible candidates can submit their forms till February 19, 2026.
Important Dates
- Application Begins: January 30, 2026
- Last date to apply: February 19, 2026
- Last date for fee payment: February 19, 2026
- Admit card release: As per schedule
- Exam date: As per schedule
- Result Declaration: As per schedule
Application Fee
- General / OBC / EWS: Rs 850
- SC / ST: Rs 175
The fee must be paid online. The application process will be considered complete only after successful fee payment.
Age Limit (as on January 1, 2026)
- Minimum Age: 28 years
- Maximum Age: 40 years
Age relaxation will be applicable according to the Bank of Baroda rules. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for details.
Vacancy Details And Eligibility
- Assistant Vice President - Senior Cloud Engineer: 3 posts
- Assistant Vice President - Senior AI Engineer (AI/GenAI/NLP/ML): 2 posts
- Assistant Vice President - Senior UI/UX Designer: 1 post
- Deputy Manager - UI/UX Designer: 3 posts
- Assistant Vice President - Application Architect: 2 posts
- Assistant Vice President - Enterprise Architect: 6 posts
- Assistant Vice President - Technology Architect: 2 posts
- Assistant Vice President - Infrastructure Architect: 2 posts
- Assistant Vice President - Integration Expert: 2 posts
For all posts, candidates must hold a full-time
BE/BTech/ME/MTech/MCA degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Electronics & Communication from a recognised institution. Detailed eligibility criteria, including experience requirements, are available in the official notification.
Nature Of Employment And Remuneration
Selected candidates will be appointed as officers on Contractual Basis (OCB) for an initial period of five years, which may be extended up to a maximum of 10 years, subject to performance and bank discretion. Engagement will be valid up to the age of 60 years or till the end of the contract, whichever is earlier.
Remuneration will be offered based on qualifications, experience, last drawn salary, suitability, and prevailing market benchmarks.
Posting and Transfer
The tentative location of posting will be mentioned in the respective post details. However, selected candidates may be transferred anywhere in India, depending on the Bank's requirements. Only candidates willing to serve across India should apply.
Credit History Requirement
Applicants must have a minimum CIBIL score of 680 or above at the time of joining. Candidates with loan defaults, adverse credit reports, or unsatisfactory credit history will be deemed ineligible. The Bank reserves the right to reject candidature at any stage, including after appointment, if the credit profile does not meet its standards.
Selection Process
- Application scrutiny
- Online test
- Psychometric test or other assessments
- Personal interview
Shortlisting will be based on qualifications, relevant work experience, domain expertise, and suitability. Meeting minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee a call for interview. The Bank's decision regarding shortlisting and final selection will be final.
Important Instructions
Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility conditions before applying. All communications, including interview calls and updates, will be sent only to the registered email ID. Applicants are advised to regularly check the Bank of Baroda website under the "Current Opportunities" section for updates, corrigenda, or modifications related to this recruitment process.