Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 275 Posts, Direct Link Here

Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2026: The Central Bank of India has issued a detailed notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers across multiple technology and risk domains. A total of 275 vacancies have been announced across various scales. The online registration process began on February 28 and will conclude on March 23. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications through the official portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in/cbisofeb26/. The online examination is scheduled for April 2026, followed by interviews in the same month.

Important Dates

On-line Registration 28.02.2026 Closing Date For On-line Registration 23.03.2026 Date Of online Examination April 2026 Tentative Date Of Interview April 2026 Applicants are advised to complete their registration within the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Steps To Apply Online Visit the official portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in/cbisofeb26

Click on "Click Here for New Registration."

Register and generate credentials.

Enter the required basic details.

A provisional registration number and password will be generated and sent via email and SMS.

Fill in the details and check the application form thoroughly.

Complete the form carefully using the "Save and Next" option to review details before final submission.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and take a printout of the confirmation page. No edits will be allowed after clicking "complete registration".

Vacancy Details

The bank has notified 275 posts across streams such as Software Development (Java and Dot Net), Mobile Application Development, Database Administration, Digital Channel Management, Information Security and Cyber Security, Network Administration, Cloud Management, Windows and Active Directory Administration, Data Engineering, Data Science, DevSecOps, Risk Management, IT Officer roles, and Gen AI.

Out of the total vacancies, 41 are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 20 for Scheduled Tribes, 74 for Other Backward Classes, 27 for Economically Weaker Sections, and 113 for the Unreserved category. Eleven posts are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility cutoff date is January 31, 2026. Most positions require a full-time BE/BTech degree in relevant disciplines or MCA from a recognised university. Candidates must also possess post-qualification experience ranging from two to ten years, depending on the scale and post. Certain roles mandate or prefer professional certifications in areas such as Oracle, Red Hat, VMware, Microsoft, Spring, and cybersecurity.

Other Key Conditions

Applicants must meet nationality conditions prescribed by the Government of India. Serving employees of the bank can apply after completing a minimum of three years of service but will have to resign from their current post if selected.

The bank has stated that the number of vacancies is provisional and may vary based on requirements. Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification before applying.

Check the detailed notification here