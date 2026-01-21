Central Bank Of India Announces Recruitment 2026 For 350 Foreign Exchange And Marketing Officer Posts

The Central Bank of India is inviting applications for the 350 posts of Foreign Exchange Officer and Marketing Officer. Candidates can visit the official website to apply.

The online application process will begin on January 20th and continue until February 3rd, 2026. The online written examination will be conducted in February or March 2026, while interviews will be held in March or April 2026.

Selection will be based on an online written examination followed by a personal interview. The written examination will consist of a total of 100 questions, carrying 100 marks, and the duration of the examination is 2 hours.

Foreign Exchange Officer (Middle Management Grade Scale 3):

Candidates must possess a full-time graduate degree in any discipline from a university or college recognized by the AICTE or UGC. Preference will be given to candidates with a professional degree such as a CFA, CA, or an MBA in a relevant field.

Marketing Officer (Junior Management Grade Scale 1):

Applicants must possess a full-time undergraduate degree from an AICTE or UGC-accredited institution with a major specialization in Marketing, along with a two-year full-time MBA or a postgraduate qualification such as PGDBA, PGDBM, PGDPM, or PGDM.

Application Fee

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 850. Whereas Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) and Women candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 175. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates and details.