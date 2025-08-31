Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2025: Apply For Faculty, Office Assistant, And Attendant Posts

The Central Bank of India Samajik Utthan Avam Prashikshan Sansthan (CBI-SUAPS), a society sponsored by the bank, has announced recruitment for six posts on a contractual basis at Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) in Coochbehar and Alipurduar, West Bengal.

The application process is offline only and the last date to apply is September 15, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Alipurduar RSETI: 2 Faculty, 2 Office Assistants, 1 Attendant

Coochbehar RSETI: 1 Faculty

Eligibility Criteria

Faculty: Graduate or Postgraduate in any discipline (preference to MSW, MA Rural Development, Sociology, Psychology, B.Sc. Agriculture, etc.) with computer knowledge and teaching skills. Retired bank officials with relevant experience will be given preference.

Office Assistant: Graduate in BSW/BA/B.Com with computer proficiency and knowledge of accounts and record-keeping.

Attendant: Minimum qualification is Class 10 (Matriculation) with ability to read and write the local language.

Applicants should be between 22 and 40 years of age and must be residents of the same or nearby districts.

Salary Structure

• Faculty: Rs 30,000 per month

• Office Assistant: Rs 20,000 per month

• Attendant: Rs 14,000 per month

No additional allowances or benefits will be provided.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on eligibility and called for a personal interview. Final selection will be at the discretion of the Trust.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send their applications in the prescribed format to:

Regional Manager/Co-Chairman, District Level RSETI Advisory Committee (DLRAC),

Central Bank of India, Regional Office Coochbehar, Bangchatra Road, Coochbehar, West Bengal - 736101

Applications must be submitted with the superscription:

"Application for the post of Faculty/Office Assistant/Attendant at RSETI Coochbehar/Alipurduar on contract for the FY 2025-26"

However, candidates do not have to pay an application fee.

The Central Bank of India Samajik Utthan Avam Prashikshan Sansthan (CBI-SUAPS) operates 47 RSETIs and 52 Financial Literacy and Credit Counselling Centres across India, providing training and financial literacy to rural youth for self-employment opportunities.