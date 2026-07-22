IBPS Recruitment 2026: Probationary Officer, Specialist Officer Deadline Extended

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the application deadline for its Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can now complete the online registration process until July 26, 2026, by visiting the official website.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 7,460 vacancies in participating public sector banks. Of these, 6,715 vacancies are for Probationary Officers, while 745 vacancies are for Specialist Officers.

Read full notice here

To apply for the Probationary Officer posts, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. Applicants should possess the required degree or marksheet at the time of registration and must enter their graduation marks while filling out the application form.

The eligibility criteria for Specialist Officer posts differ depending on the post. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification available on the official website before submitting their applications.

How to apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official website at ibps.in .

. Click on the IBPS Recruitment 2026 application link for Probationary Officer or Specialist Officer posts.

Register using the required details and log in.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 850 for candidates belonging to the General and other applicable categories. Candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are required to pay Rs 175.