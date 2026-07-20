IBPS Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Closing Tomorrow For 6,715 Vacancies

The IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 application process is set to close tomorrow, July 21. Candidates who wish to apply for the 6,715 Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) vacancies should complete their online registration without delay. The recruitment drive, conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), offers graduates an opportunity to join participating public sector banks across India. The online application process began on July 1 after the release of the official notification on June 30.

Who Can Apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2026?

Candidates applying for the recruitment must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Applicants should also have basic computer knowledge since the examination and banking operations are computer-based.

The age limit is 20 to 30 years as of July 1, 2026. Candidates should have been born between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive). Age relaxation will be available for eligible reserved category candidates as per government norms.

As per the official notification, 6,715 vacancies have been announced under the IBPS Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026. However, the vacancy count may increase as a few participating banks are yet to submit their final vacancy details.

How to Apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Open the CRP PO/MT-XVI recruitment link.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in personal, educational and communication details.

Upload the required documents, including photograph, signature, thumb impression and handwritten declaration.

Pay the application fee online.

Verify all details carefully before submitting the application form.

The application fee is Rs 850 for General, OBC and EWS candidates, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates need to pay Rs 175.

IBPS PO 2026 Exam Dates

The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on August 22 and 23, 2026, while the Main Examination will take place on October 4, 2026.

The recruitment process consists of three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview. Final selection will be based on the marks secured in the Main Examination and Interview.