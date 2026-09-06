Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply For 1,100 Officer Posts, Check Details

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has announced recruitment for 1,100 officer posts on a regular basis in its Wealth Management Services and Corporate & Institutional Credit departments. The recruitment advertisement, issued on September 4, 2026, includes 1,000 vacancies for Wealth Executive in JMG/S-I and 100 vacancies for Credit Analyst-C&IC in MMG/S-II. The online application process has started and eligible candidates can apply through the bank's official website. Candidates should carefully check the educational qualifications, age limit and experience requirements before submitting their applications.

Click here: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application begins: September 4, 2026

September 4, 2026 Last date to apply and pay fee: September 24, 2026

September 24, 2026 Eligibility cut-off date: September 1, 2026

September 1, 2026 Online test date: To be announced separately, if conducted.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Application fee

General/EWS/OBC: Rs 850 + applicable payment gateway charges.

Rs 850 + applicable payment gateway charges. SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Women: Rs 175 + applicable payment gateway charges.

Rs 175 + applicable payment gateway charges. The fee is non-refundable and must be paid online.

Candidates must apply online through the Bank of Baroda Careers section. They need to upload their photograph, signature and relevant documents while filling out the application form.

Bank of Baroda Salary 2026

JMG/S-I: Basic pay starts at Rs 48,480.

Basic pay starts at Rs 48,480. The pay scale progresses through increments of Rs 2,000, Rs 2,340 and Rs 2,680.

The maximum basic pay under JMG/S-I is Rs 85,920.

MMG/S-II: Basic pay starts at Rs 64,820.

Basic pay starts at Rs 64,820. The pay scale includes increments of Rs 2,340 and Rs 2,680.

The maximum basic pay under MMG/S-II is Rs 93,960.

Selected candidates will also receive allowances, benefits, perquisites and other facilities as per the bank's policies and applicable banking-sector provisions.