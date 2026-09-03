Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration For 205 Posts To Begin On September 10

Bank of India Recruitment 2026: The Bank of India (BOI), a leading public sector bank, has issued a recruitment notification for officer posts in various streams up to Scale 4. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, bankofindia.bank.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 205 officer posts.

The application process will begin on September 10 and conclude on September 25, 2026. The cut-off date for determining age, educational qualifications, and work experience is August 1, 2026.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive the basic pay applicable to their respective scales, along with other allowances and perquisites as applicable.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through an online examination and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants and eligible candidates.

Scrutiny Of Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are required to upload documents supporting their eligibility, including proof of relevant professional experience, mandatory certifications, and educational qualifications.

Applications will be shortlisted for the further selection process based on the documents uploaded at the time of registration, including:

Relevant professional experience

Mandatory certifications

Educational qualifications

The recruitment notification states that applications will be shortlisted or rejected solely based on the documents uploaded in support of the eligibility criteria at the time of registration. No further enquiry or request for submission of documents at a later date will be entertained.

Online Examination

The online examination will be conducted for a duration of 100 minutes. It will comprise a Test of English Language carrying 25 marks and a Professional Knowledge Test relevant to the post carrying 100 marks.

Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Check the detailed notification

The tests, except the Test of English Language, will be conducted bilingually in English and Hindi.

The Test of English Language will be qualifying in nature, and the marks obtained in this section will not be considered while preparing the merit list.

The minimum qualifying marks in the Test of English Language and Professional Knowledge Test will be 35% for General and EWS candidates. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and PwBD categories, applying against vacancies reserved for the respective categories, will be eligible for a relaxation of 5 percentage points in the qualifying marks.

Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks in each test.

Penalty For Wrong Answers

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For every question answered incorrectly, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted while calculating the corrected score. No marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered.

Interview

A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the online examination, with only the marks secured in the Professional Knowledge Test being considered. The merit list will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories - SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and General.

Candidates who secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks in the online tests and rank sufficiently high in the merit list will be called for a personal interview.

Candidates are advised to check the official recruitment notification for detailed information on eligibility criteria, vacancies, pay scale, and the application process.