Union Bank Recruitment 2026: Apply For Manager And Specialist Officer Posts Till August 10

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Union Bank of India has started the online registration process for 395 Officer vacancies under the Union Bank Recruitment Project 2026-27. The recruitment drive includes Officers with Domain Expertise, General Banking Officers and Specialist Officers. Eligible candidates can submit their applications and pay the required fee from July 21 to August 10, 2026.

The vacancies include 163 Manager, 153 Senior Manager, 52 Chief Manager, 20 Assistant General Manager, and 7 Deputy General Manager posts. Candidates must complete the application process online, upload the required documents in the prescribed format, and pay the application fee before the last date.

Direct Link: Union Bank Recruitment 2026

How to Apply for Union Bank Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to apply for the Union Bank of India Recruitment 2026:

Visit the Union Bank recruitment portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in.

Click on 'Click Here for New Registration'.

Register using your name, mobile number and email ID.

Fill in the application form carefully and verify all details.

Upload the required photograph, signature, left thumb impression and handwritten declaration.

Preview the application before clicking Complete Registration.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page and e-receipt for future reference.

Union Bank Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs. 177 (including GST)

Rs. 177 (including GST) UR/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs. 1,180 (including GST)

Rs. 1,180 (including GST) Fees can be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards or Mobile Wallets/UPI.

Candidates should wait for the payment confirmation and download the e-receipt after successful payment.

Incomplete applications or unsuccessful fee payments will not be accepted.

Union Bank Recruitment 2026: Documents Required

Recent passport-size colour photograph (20 KB-50 KB)

Signature in black ink on white paper (10 KB-20 KB)

Left thumb impression (20 KB-50 KB)

Handwritten declaration in the candidate's own handwriting (50 KB-100 KB)

Valid photo ID such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence or Voter ID

Active mobile number and email ID for registration and communication

Candidates should carefully verify all details, upload the prescribed documents, complete the fee payment, and submit the application well before August 10, 2026 to avoid last-minute issues.