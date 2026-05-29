Union Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Exam On June 7, Check Exam Pattern Here

Union Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Union Bank of India has announced that the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026. The recruitment drive is being held under the Apprentices Act, 1961, and aims to fill 1,865 apprentice vacancies across different branches and offices of the bank nationwide.

Candidates who successfully completed the application process can now focus on the final stage of preparation for the online examination. They should check the exam pattern and syllabus, as it is the first step of preparation.

Union Bank of India Apprentice Exam Pattern 2026

The online examination will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The paper is divided into five sections with equal weightage.

The sections include General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude, Computer or Subject Knowledge, and Union Bank of India Products and Services. Each section will contain 20 questions worth 20 marks. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The duration of exam will be 60 minutes.

Candidates are advised to carefully revise all sections and practice mock tests before the examination date to improve speed and accuracy.

Union Bank of India Apprentice Selection Process

The selection process for the Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in two stages. Candidates first need to qualify in the online examination. Shortlisted candidates will then appear for a local language proficiency test. Only candidates clearing both stages will be considered for the apprenticeship programme.

Candidates who have registered for the examination are advised to download their admit cards, verify exam centre details, and read all exam-day instructions carefully before appearing for the June 7 exam.