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Union Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Exam To Be Held On June 7, Intimation Details Here

Candidates who have successfully applied and paid the examination fee will receive their intimation from the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC).

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Union Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Exam To Be Held On June 7, Intimation Details Here
The duration of the examination will be 60 minutes

Union Bank of India Recruitment: The Union Bank of India has scheduled the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 examination for June 7, 2026, as per the official notification. Candidates who have successfully applied and paid the examination fee will receive their exam city intimation from the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,865 apprentice vacancies across the country.

Candidates who do not receive the intimation are advised to WhatsApp their payment proof to 8291278155 or send it via email to info@bfsissc.com or apprentice@unionbankofindia.bank.in.

Apprenticeship Details

The apprenticeship period will be for one year. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend based on their posting location:

  • Rural/Semi-Urban: Rs. 15,000
  • Urban: Rs. 18,000
  • Metro: Rs. 20,000

Selection Process

The selection process consists of an online objective-type examination followed by a local language proficiency test.

The online examination will include 20 questions each from General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude, Computer or Subject Knowledge, and Union Bank of India's products and services.

The duration of the examination will be 60 minutes. There will be no negative marking in the test

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