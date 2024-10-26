Advertisement

Union Bank Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 1500 Local Bank Officer Posts, Check Details

Candidates must have a full-time Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognised University.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Union Bank Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 1500 Local Bank Officer Posts, Check Details
The recruitment drive aims to fill 1500 Local Bank Officer posts.
Union Bank Recruitment 2024: The Union Bank of India has started the application process for Local Bank Officer posts. Interested candidates can register by visiting the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply for posts is  November 13, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1500 Local Bank Officer posts.

The official notification states: "The number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to actual requirements of the Bank. Candidates may apply for a vacancy in only one state. A candidate applying for a vacancy in one state will not be eligible to apply for vacancies in any other state. The merit list will be drawn up state-wise. Selected candidates will be posted within the chosen state for the first 10 years of their service or until promotion to SMGS IV Grade, whichever is earlier."

Union Bank Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2. Locate the "Recruitment for Local Bank Officer" notification and select apply online

Step 3. Complete the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4. Pay the application fee, review the form, and submit

Step 5. Print a copy of the form for future reference

Union Bank Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 30 years of age.

Union Bank Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a full-time Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution, approved by the Government of India or its regulatory bodies.

Union Bank Recruitment 2024: Documents Required

  • Candidates must have a valid mark sheet or degree certificate as of the registration date
  • Candidates should enter their graduation percentage while registering online
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Union Bank Of India (UBI), Union Bank Of India Recruitment, Union Bank Of India Apprentice Vacancy 2024
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
ICAI To Release Results For Chartered Accountancy Inter And Foundation On October 30
Union Bank Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 1500 Local Bank Officer Posts, Check Details
ICSI Inviting Applications For Empanelment Of Observers In Company Secretary December 2024 Exam
Next Article
ICSI Inviting Applications For Empanelment Of Observers In Company Secretary December 2024 Exam
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com