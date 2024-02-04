Union Bank Of India Hiring Specialist Officers For 606 Posts, Check Salary And Other Details

New Delhi:
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Candidates can submit their applications on the official website.
Union Bank of India is currently accepting applications for Specialist Officers' positions. The application process commenced on February 3 and will conclude on February 23. Individuals who are interested and eligible can visit the official website to submit their applications. The examination, tentatively scheduled for March or April 2024, will be conducted online. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 606 posts.
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
General/Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 850, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates need to pay Rs 175.
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
The selection process may include online examinations, group discussions (if conducted), screening of applications, and personal interviews.
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website
- Choose the recruitment tab on the homepage
- Click on the Apply link for the respective post
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Complete the application form
- Upload all necessary documents
- Make the payment for the application fee
- Submit the form and retain a printed copy for future reference
Examination Structure:
For Professional knowledge relevant to the post, there will be 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 200 marks, with a total duration of 120 minutes.
For Post Codes 17, 18, 19, 20 & 21:
- Quantitative Aptitude: 25 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 25 marks
- Reasoning: 50 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 50 marks
- Professional knowledge relevant to the post: 50 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks
- English Language: 25 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 25 marks
The total duration of examination for these codes will be 120 minutes, with a total of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 200 Marks.
Penalty for wrong answers:
Each wrong answer will result in the deduction of one-fourth or 25% of the marks allotted.
Basic Pay Scale
- Chief Manager-IT (Solutions Architect)- Rs 76,010 - Rs 89,890
- Chief Manager-IT (Quality Assurance Lead)- Rs 76,010 - Rs 89,890
- Chief Manager-IT (IT Service Management Expert)- Rs 76,010 - Rs 89,890
- Chief Manager-IT (Agile Methodologies Specialist)- Rs 76,010 - Rs 89,890
- Senior Manager-IT (Application Developer)- Rs 63,840 - Rs 78,230
- Senior Manager-IT (DevSecOps Engineer)- Rs 63,840 Rs 78,230
- Senior Manager-IT (Reporting & ETL Specialist, Monitoring and Logging)- Rs 63,840- Rs 78,230
- Senior Manager (Risk)- Rs 63,840 - Rs 78,230
- Senior Manager (Chartered Accountant)- Rs 63,840- Rs 78230
- Manager-IT (Front-End/ Mobile App Developer)- Rs 48,170- Rs 69810
- Manager-IT (API Platform Engineer/Integration Specialist)- Rs 48,170- Rs 69,810
- Manager (Risk) MMGS - Rs 48,170- Rs 69,810
- Manager (Credit) MMGS - Rs 48,170- Rs 69810
- Manager (Law)- Rs 48,170- Rs 69,810
- Manager (Integrated Treasury Officer)- Rs 48,170- Rs 69,810
- Manager (Technical Officer)- Rs 48,170- Rs 69,810
- Assistant Manager (Electrical Engineer)- Rs 36,000- Rs 63,840
- Assistant Manager (Civil Engineer)- Rs 36,000- Rs 63,840
- Assistant Manager (Architect)- Rs 36,000- Rs 63,840
- Assistant Manager (Technical Officer)- Rs 36,000- Rs 63,840
- Assistant Manager (Forex)- Rs 36,000- Rs 63,840
Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification for further information.