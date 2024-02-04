Union Bank Of India Hiring Specialist Officers For 606 Posts, Check Salary And Other Details

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Candidates can submit their applications on the official website.

Union Bank of India is currently accepting applications for Specialist Officers' positions. The application process commenced on February 3 and will conclude on February 23. Individuals who are interested and eligible can visit the official website to submit their applications. The examination, tentatively scheduled for March or April 2024, will be conducted online. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 606 posts.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General/Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 850, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates need to pay Rs 175.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process may include online examinations, group discussions (if conducted), screening of applications, and personal interviews.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website

Choose the recruitment tab on the homepage

Click on the Apply link for the respective post

Register and proceed with the application process

Complete the application form

Upload all necessary documents

Make the payment for the application fee

Submit the form and retain a printed copy for future reference

Examination Structure:

For Professional knowledge relevant to the post, there will be 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 200 marks, with a total duration of 120 minutes.

For Post Codes 17, 18, 19, 20 & 21:

Quantitative Aptitude: 25 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 25 marks

Reasoning: 50 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 50 marks

Professional knowledge relevant to the post: 50 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks

English Language: 25 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 25 marks

The total duration of examination for these codes will be 120 minutes, with a total of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 200 Marks.

Penalty for wrong answers:

Each wrong answer will result in the deduction of one-fourth or 25% of the marks allotted.

Basic Pay Scale

Chief Manager-IT (Solutions Architect)- Rs 76,010 - Rs 89,890

Chief Manager-IT (Quality Assurance Lead)- Rs 76,010 - Rs 89,890

Chief Manager-IT (IT Service Management Expert)- Rs 76,010 - Rs 89,890

Chief Manager-IT (Agile Methodologies Specialist)- Rs 76,010 - Rs 89,890

Senior Manager-IT (Application Developer)- Rs 63,840 - Rs 78,230

Senior Manager-IT (DevSecOps Engineer)- Rs 63,840 Rs 78,230

Senior Manager-IT (Reporting & ETL Specialist, Monitoring and Logging)- Rs 63,840- Rs 78,230

Senior Manager (Risk)- Rs 63,840 - Rs 78,230

Senior Manager (Chartered Accountant)- Rs 63,840- Rs 78230

Manager-IT (Front-End/ Mobile App Developer)- Rs 48,170- Rs 69810

Manager-IT (API Platform Engineer/Integration Specialist)- Rs 48,170- Rs 69,810

Manager (Risk) MMGS - Rs 48,170- Rs 69,810

Manager (Credit) MMGS - Rs 48,170- Rs 69810

Manager (Law)- Rs 48,170- Rs 69,810

Manager (Integrated Treasury Officer)- Rs 48,170- Rs 69,810

Manager (Technical Officer)- Rs 48,170- Rs 69,810

Assistant Manager (Electrical Engineer)- Rs 36,000- Rs 63,840

Assistant Manager (Civil Engineer)- Rs 36,000- Rs 63,840

Assistant Manager (Architect)- Rs 36,000- Rs 63,840

Assistant Manager (Technical Officer)- Rs 36,000- Rs 63,840

Assistant Manager (Forex)- Rs 36,000- Rs 63,840

Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification for further information.