Union Bank Of India Announces 500 Apprentice Vacancies, Check Details

Union Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: The Union Bank of India (UBI) is accepting applications for 500 apprentice positions. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application process will close on September 17. The apprenticeship programme lasts for one year, during which apprentices will receive practical training in various banking procedures, products, and practices. Apprentices will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month throughout their engagement. No additional allowances or benefits are provided.

Union Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in

Find the application link on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials.

Complete the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form.

Save and download the form for future reference.

The official notification advises candidates to keep track of their login credentials for both apprenticeship portals, as these will be needed for various activities throughout the apprenticeship. Candidates should also note their apprentice registration code (from the NAPS portal) and Enrollment ID (from the NATS portal), as these will be required for future communications.

Applicants must thoroughly review their application information before submission, ensuring that all uploaded documents are valid and accurate.

The notification clarifies that the apprentice role is not considered employment with the bank, nor is it a contract position. Apprentices will not be classified as Union Bank of India employees and will not receive the benefits available to bank employees.

"Apprentice. This is not an employment in the Bank. Nor the same is contract employment. Please note that the candidates engaged as Apprentice will NOT be treated as "employees" of the Union Bank of India and will not be entitled to receive any benefits which are available for the employees of the Bank," the official notification specifies.