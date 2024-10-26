Union Bank Of India Invites Applications For 1,500 Local Bank Officer Positions

Union Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: The age range for applicants is between 20 and 30 years.

Union Bank of India is currently accepting applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the bank's official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,500 posts within the organisation. The registration process commenced on October 24 and ended on November 13.

Vacancy Details

Andhra Pradesh: 200 posts

Assam: 50 posts

Gujarat: 200 posts

Karnataka: 300 posts

Kerala: 100 posts

Maharashtra: 50 posts

Odisha: 100 posts

Tamil Nadu: 200 posts

Telangana: 200 posts

West Bengal: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess a full-time Bachelor's Degree in any field from a University or Institution recognised by the Government of India or its regulatory bodies. The age range for applicants is between 20 and 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection process includes an Online Examination, Group Discussion (if applicable), application screening, and/or Personal Interview, based on the number of candidates who apply and meet eligibility requirements.

The written exam will consist of 155 questions, with a total score of 200 marks. Incorrect answers in the Objective Tests will incur penalties. One-fourth (0.25) of the marks allocated to that question will be deducted for each incorrect response to calculate the corrected score.

Application Fee



The application fee for candidates in the GEN/EWS/OBC categories is Rs 850, while for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the fee is Rs 175. Payments can be made via Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, Mobile Wallets, or UPI.

