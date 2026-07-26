IBPS Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026 Registration Ends Today; Know How To Apply

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online registration window for CRP PO/MT-XVI Recruitment 2026 today, July 26, 2026, following an extension of the application deadline from July 21 to July 26. The recruitment drive is being conducted for Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) posts in participating public sector banks for the 2027-28 vacancies.

Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration and pay the application fee through the official IBPS website before the deadline. The recruitment process includes Preliminary and Main examinations, followed by a Personality Test, Interview and provisional allotment.

Click here: IBPS PO Recruitment 2026

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Check the following dates for IBPS PO Recruitment 2026:

Online registration & fee payment: July 1 to July 26, 2026 (Revised)

July 1 to July 26, 2026 (Revised) Preliminary examination: August 2026

August 2026 Preliminary result: September 2026

September 2026 Main examination: October 2026

October 2026 Main result: November 2026

November 2026 Personality Test: November/December 2026

November/December 2026 Interview: December 2026/January 2027

December 2026/January 2027 Provisional allotment: January 2027

How To Apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps fill apply for IBPS PO Application Form 2026:

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Click on the CRP PO/MT-XVI Recruitment 2026 application link.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Salary

Selected candidates will receive the following pay and benefits:

Basic Pay: Rs. 48,480

Rs. 48,480 Pay Scale: Rs. 48,480-2,000/7-62,480-2,340/2-67,160-2,680/7-85,920

Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) and other admissible benefits as per the participating bank's rules.