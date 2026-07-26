Union Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2026 Out: Download Provisional Selection PDF

Union Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026: The Union Bank of India (UBI) has declared the Apprentice Recruitment Result 2026 for candidates who appeared in the online written examination conducted under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The examination was held by the BFSI Sector Skill Council (BFSI SSC) on July 7, 2026, and the bank has now published the PDF containing the roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates on its official website, unionbankofindia.bank.in.

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list must complete the remaining stages of the recruitment process, including document verification, language proficiency test (where applicable), and submission of a medical fitness certificate before final engagement.

Direct Link: Union Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2026

How To Download Union Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check the result:

Visit the official Union Bank of India website at unionbankofindia.bank.in.

Go to the Careers/Recruitment section.

Click on the Union Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026 link.

Open the result PDF.

Search for your roll number using the search function.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Union Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026: What's Next?

The result released by the bank is provisional, and shortlisted candidates must complete the final selection process before engagement. Candidates will receive details regarding the reporting venue and date on their registered email IDs. During reporting, candidates must carry original educational certificates, Aadhaar card, PAN card, address proof, passport-size photographs, caste or EWS certificate (if applicable), PwD certificate (where applicable), a printed NATS profile, self-attested photocopies of required documents, and a medical fitness certificate issued by an MBBS doctor. The bank has also stated that final selection is subject to verification of eligibility conditions mentioned in the recruitment notification.