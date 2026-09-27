Bank of Baroda LBO Admit Card 2026 Released: Know How To Download

Bank Of Baroda LBO Admit Card 2026: Bank of Baroda has released the admit card for the Local Bank Officer (LBO) online examination 2026. Candidates who successfully applied for the recruitment can now download their e-call letter from the official Bank of Baroda website. The admit card was issued on September 27, while the online examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the call letter along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Through this recruitment drive, the bank aims to fill 2,482 Local Bank Officer posts. Candidates should check all details mentioned on the admit card carefully before appearing for the exam.

Click here: Bank Of Baroda LBO Admit Card 2026 Download Link

How To Download Bank of Baroda LBO Hall Ticket 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their Bank of Baroda LBO call letter:

Visit the official website at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Go to the Careers section on the homepage.

Click on Current Opportunities.

Find the recruitment notice for Local Bank Officers under advertisement number BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/16.

Open the relevant recruitment notice and locate the link for Call Letters for Online Examination.

Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

Submit the login details and download the e-call letter.

Take a printout of the admit card for the examination.

Details To Check On Bank Of Baroda LBO Hall Ticket 2026

After downloading the call letter, candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned on it. Make sure the following information is correct:

Candidate's name

Roll number and registration number

Photograph and signature

Exam date and time

Reporting time

Exam centre

Full address of the exam venue

Category

Important exam-day instructions

Documents to carry to the exam centre

Candidates should also carry the required photo ID and follow the instructions mentioned on the call letter. Electronic devices, calculators, books, notebooks and written notes are not permitted inside the examination hall. A ball-point pen should be carried for the test.