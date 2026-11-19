The body of a woman was found in a garbage pile in Dehradun's Premnagar area on Wednesday, police said.

After receiving information about the discovery of the body -- of a woman aged between 25 and 30 -- in a garbage heap in the Jamunwala area, senior police officials, including Dehradun SP (City) Shekhar Chandra Suyal, arrived at the scene to inspect it.

Suyal said the woman had deep wounds on her face and neck.

Prima facie, it appears that the woman was murdered elsewhere, and her body was subsequently dumped at the garbage pile in an attempt to conceal it, he said.

Efforts are currently underway to identify the woman.

The probe into the matter is underway, he added.

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